Vincennes Community School updates it's COVID-19 policy

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Life for students in the Vincennes Community School Corporation will begin to look more like normal.
The first big change is COVID-19 isolation. Only those who have the virus will need to isolate for five days. They will then be required to wear a mask for 6-10 days when they return.
A temperature of over 100.4 will be the only thing requiring someone to go home or stay home. When coming back to school a doctor's note or negative tests used to be needed. Now it is not needed to return to class. The school corporation is asking students and faculty to allow 24 hours without fever to come back to school. That's 24 hours without fever-reducing medication.
Superintendent Greg Parsley encourages students and staff to stay home if they are sick.
Parsley says, "I think the reality is that this virus may be with us for the rest of our life. We're just going to have to mitigate and go on with it. We've got enough tools out there that we can fight with it."