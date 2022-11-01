Vincennes Community School Corporation employees see pay increase

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vincennes Community School Corporation is looking to attract new employees while thanking current employees.
Last week, board members with the corporation approved a pay increase for all support staff.
This includes classroom aides, coaches, nurses, secretaries, crossing guards and resource officers.
The school corporation typically looks at teacher and support staff salaries every two years.
With inflation being a key factor, Vincennes Community School Superintendent Greg Parsley said now was the time to pay employees a competitive wage.
"As little as three dollars an hour increase for some. For others, it's anywhere from three and a half dollars to four dollars," said Parsley.
While raises are normal for school employees, this is the first time a raise this big has been given.
Along with attracting new employees, Parsley said the raise was given to current staff to thank them for all of their hard work.
"We desperately need people, certainly in our classrooms. Those secretaries, crossing guards, school resource officers and instructional assistants are important," said Parsley.
"We cannot do what we do without them."
News 10 asked Parsley if teachers will see an increase when their contracts up are next summer.
"There's no reason why we would not be able to extend something very positive to our teachers as well," said Parsley.
The Vincennes Community School Corporation is hiring for a number of various positions. You can view those positions and fill out an application by clicking here.