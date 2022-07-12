Vincennes Civitan Club Honors frontline workers

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, health care workers, firefighters, and police officers have played an important role in the health and recovery of patients.
Many people describe those frontline workers as heroes.
On Tuesday, those heroes were recognized as the Vincennes Civitan Club's 'Citizens of the Year'.
The club unveiled a bench dedicated to the frontline workers at Good Samaritan Hospital.
Krystle Russell with the Vincennes Civitan Club told News 10 there was no hesitation in choosing frontline workers as citizens of the year.
"In discussing Citizen of the Year, no one exhibits community service more than frontline workers," Russell said.
The group also celebrated the volunteers who have helped out at the hospital and vaccination clinics.
Frontline workers like Chief Nursing Officer Rachel Spalding say they are truly grateful for the recognition.
"I know myself, I'm truly grateful. I represent nurses who were a large component of frontline caregivers during this pandemic, but I also represent all of those outside of nursing, and it is just a great honor to be able to stand here on their behalf."
You can check out this bench for yourself.
It is located next to the Dayson Heart Center entrance at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes.