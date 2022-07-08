Vincennes city leaders are still working on updating an ordinance to allow chickens

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Leaders in Vincennes are working on an update to the farm and domestic animal ordinance.
The updated ordinance would allow families within city limits to own up to ten chickens.
Right now the city council has a draft ordinance to review. Then, they plan to table it for after budget sessions.
This is because there are still several final touches that need to be sorted through. This includes how the inspector's office and local animal shelter will be involved, understanding their concerns, and making sure there are enough funds to make this ordinance successful.
"It's one of those things that you don't want to put the cart before the horse," Tim Salters, the Vincennes City Council President, said. "If we want to do this, we want to make sure we are able to do it. With budgets coming up, we want to make sure we have the staffing, the equipment, and the things necessary to be able to do it."
The goal is to get rid of any confusion and make the ordinance fair for everyone involved.
"It's about having an ordinance that actually works," Salters said. "And not an ordinance where we just go through the motions like, some people can have them because nobody is complaining, but other people can't have them because their neighbors complain. To me, that is a system that doesn't work. The biggest part of this is having an ordinance that works."