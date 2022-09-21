Vincennes City Council exploring different ways to charge for trash service

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Members of the Vincennes City Council are asking for your input on how to pay for trash service each month.
Right now, some Vincennes residents have to place a sticker on the side of the bag before taking outside to the trash tote.
The trash stickers cost residents $1.25 each.
According to the city council, this program is causing the city to lose around $60,000.00.
"If we've wasted sixty-thousand just this year and sixty-thousand last year, that is one hundred-twenty thousand dollars" said City Council President Timothy Salters.
"That's real dollars that we could've used for something else."
The city is currently reviewing many different and more efficient options.
One of those options is doing away with the trash stickers and charging a flat fee that will be included on the monthly water bill.
The city council is open to hearing suggestions and feedback from residents of Vincennes.
You can view a list of phone numbers to contact members of the Vincennes City Council below:
- Tim Salters - 812-890-0094
- Marc McNeece - 812-890-1442
- Brian Grove - 812-881-5048
- Ryan Lough - 260-452-7950
- Dan Ravellette - 812-887-8303
- Ed Gornall - 812-881-8173
- John Stangle - 812-887-9637