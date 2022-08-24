Vincennes City Council creates "Beautification Committee"

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's first city is already a beautiful place, but one group is hoping to make Vincennes even more beautiful.
For the last two years, members of the Vincennes City Council have been doing a "Council Clean Up" each weekend during the summer months to clean up Vincennes.
Not only are council members picking up trash around town, they are listening to comments and concerns from local residents and volunteers.
Due to the Council Clean Up success, council members launched the "Beautification Committee" during Monday night's City Council meeting.
Vincennes City Council President Timothy Salters told News 10 that all projects will be tackled, no matter the size.
"Whether it is just picking up a lot of trash or it's de-weeding an area or let's say there's some broken down stuff or glass; anything you can possibly think of, those are things we're looing at to improve and move forward with".
Since the new committee was announced on Monday, several residents have contacted council members with concerns.
If you know of an area that needs to be cleaned up, you can contact council members by phone or email. Contact information for each council member can be found here.