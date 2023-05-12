Vincennes business announces expansion

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A business specializing in flavored shaved ice and coffee is growing in southern Indiana.
Coconut Jo's began in 2020. The business currently operates out of a food in parking lots around Vincennes.
Because of the rapid growth over the years, the business will be opening a permanent location on 6th Street in Vincennes.
Owners Whitney and Cody Drake say they couldn't do it without the support of the community.
"Every community we've been to has went above and beyond to treat us well. Vincennes has definitely taken us on as their family. We've grown so close to everybody who comes through regularly. They become family to you," Whitney and Cody said.
Coconut Jo's will be located at 1427 North 6th Street in Vincennes. They hope to have the new location open by the middle of June.