Vincennes Animal Shelter takes in 13 dogs after hoarding-type situation

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vincennes Animal Shelter just took in a dozen new dogs after a hoarding-type situation.
According to the Daviess County Friends for Animals, people were dropping dogs off on the highway by someone's house.
They say a total of 19 dogs were rescued, 13 of which are at the animal shelter now.
"It was late afternoon when they came in and they were all afraid, dirty, and in need of a lot of TLC (tender loving care)," Leah Reagan with the shelter said. "We are gradually working through getting them all checked out really well."
To help these dogs in need, the shelter is looking for more volunteers. You can learn more by calling their main phone number. That number is (812) 882-8826.