Vincennes Animal Shelter looks to adopt out it's population by Christmas

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Meet Summit. He's a good boy. But he hasn't been having a good time lately.
Vincennes Animal Shelter director Leah Reagan says, "He's been here for quite a long time."
Almost a year to be exact. For Summit and other dogs like him the effects of the pandemic have meant a longer time to find a new home.
Reagan explains, "When we would do the Indy mega adoption event, I mean there would be thousands of people coming to look at dogs. As opposed to hometown Vincennes."
That means dogs that need a little extra care are staying longer. For cats, things haven't been much better.
Reagan explains, "Iitten season has never quit this year. Usually, kitten season is spring. This year it's been warmer, so we have had, we still have bottle feeding kittens."
The Vincennes animal shelter has a population of 50 dogs and cats. Its capacity is 70. The shelter is now hoping to get all of those animals a home for the holidays.
Reagan says, "It's just heartbreaking to see some of these pets sitting in kennels over Christmas. So we'd like to get as many out and adopted as we can."
The shelter is looking to adopt out fully vaccinated, spayed, or neutered dogs and cats for twenty-five bucks. They hope residents in the giving mood will give pets like summit a new family for the new year.
Reagan says, "You walk through on Christmas, and you see these sad eyes. And we try to give them special treats and things like that on the holiday and give them extra attention. But they just need a home where they belong."