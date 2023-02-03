 Skip to main content
Vincennes allegedly ate a bag of meth while running from police, facing dealing charges

Eaton

Jimmy Eaton

 By Chris Essex

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vincennes man is behind bars on meth dealing charges.

It happened just before 2:00 Friday morning when police said they stopped a car at 14th Street and Nicholas Street.

Once the car pulled over, police say a man in the passenger seat, later identified as Jimmy Eaton, 47, opened the door and took off on foot.

Vincennes Police spotted Eaton running a short time later.

Police said they learned Eaton had eaten a bag of meth while he was running. He was taken to the hospital, treated and released back to the police.

Officers said Eaton had a hollow book in the car with five plastic bags of meth, 31 small empty bags, two scales, ten syringes and a pill inside.

The vehicle's driver was cited for not having a driver's license.

Eaton was charged with the following:

  • Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony
  • Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony
  • Possession of Syringes, Level 6 Felony
  • Resisting Law Enforcement, Class A Misdemeanor
  • Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Class A Misdemeanor
  • 5 outstanding warrants

