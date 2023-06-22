Village of Oblong looking at enacting new TIF district

OBLONG, Ill. (WTHI) - The Village of Oblong will soon hold a public hearing to discuss a proposed TIF district with its residents.
Last fall, the Village of Oblong purchased over 30 acres around the city park.
Part of this land was once included in a Tax Increment Financing, or TIF District.
"We are in the process of getting that area in a new TIF district. Since that other one expired, this will be a new one," said Village of Oblong Mayor Teresa Fielder.
That new district will include the park and a few cities blocks southwest.
The village already has a TIF district set up along Main Street.
Mayor Fielder says the money made from these TIF Districts goes right back into the community through improvements.
This reinvestment generates additional growth in the property value, which results in even more revenue growth for investment
"Roads, infrastructure, sidewalks, we can use that money and place it right back in that TIF District," said Mayor Fielder.
Residents within 750 feet of the area should have received a certified letter with details on the new district.
Board members will be meeting soon to discuss the proposed TIF district.
"The TIF Public Hearing is for anyone who wants to ask questions or voice any concerns about the proposed TIF District."
The public hearing will be held on July 5 at 4 pm at the Village of Oblong office located at 202 South Range Street.