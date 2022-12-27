VigoDEC - new alliance aims to support local children at-risk of drug use

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County is now home to Indiana's first Alliance for Drug-endangered Children, or VigoDEC for short.
That's because advocates say there's a dire need for help.
Preliminary state health data shows at least 1,000 Hoosiers have died from drug overdoses this year.
Nineteen of those deaths were in Vigo County.
In 2021, the state reported more than 2,800 deaths -- 32 were in Vigo County.
Advocates say just "one" death is still too many.
VigoDEC is a local extension of a national non-profit organization. Statistically, Vigo County has one of the highest percentages in the state in terms of children being removed from their homes.
That's according to Michael Rentfro.
He is the Co-chair for VigoDEC -- an alliance of providers and people in the area that deal with drug endangered children.
"It's all about trying to stop that generational cycle of drug use in the home," VigoDEC Co-chair Michael Rentfro said.
VigoDEC training targets seven core committees, including faith leadership, mental health, law enforcement, judicial services, school systems, child protective services and businesses.
It gives them tools to identify kids in crises to ensure they do not fall through the cracks.
"We read about and see mug shots all the time of people that are arrested for possession or something like that, and we need to find out if they have children that are in need of services while that's going on. So, we can kind of help lessen that trauma and impact of those kids at home," Rentfro said.
Right now, the non-profit is in its fundraising stage.
Rentfro says they are hoping to have the training up-and-running by fall 2023.
He hopes Vigo County can become a training hub for surrounding counties, but he says the big picture goes beyond that.
"Put DEC principles into legislation in Indianapolis, so we can make it apart of in-service training for police officers throughout the state on how to handle these kids when we're working with their parents."
In the end, he says its all about putting children first.
If you'd like to help fund the program, click here.