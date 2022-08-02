Vigo Courts look to add another judge to help with case backlog

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County court officials need a letter of support from the Vigo County Council to add another judge.
They presented this request to the council at Tuesday's meeting.
Chris Newton is the judge of Superior Court Division IV, as well as the current Chief Judge. He says this is the first step toward more efficient justice in Vigo County.
"We've been talking with our senators, and our representatives and they have shown support for this and they intend to run with it, provided we get the backing of our local leaders here," Judge Newton said.
Vigo County has the third highest caseload out of Indiana's 92 counties. The juvenile court caseload alone is nearly two to three times the recommended number.
"If there's a custody issue, a support issue, any issue -- people want to be heard and they deserve to be heard, but people just can't work any more than what they're working."
Judge Newton says they've tried other things, such as specialized courts to try and ease the caseload, but they need more help. He believes a new juvenile court is the answer.
Councilwoman Vicki Weger agrees.
"We're just running so far behind in our cases, and people need to get their problems solved expeditiously," council member Vicki Weger said.
The council will vote on whether to grant this letter of approval at next week's meeting. If approved, the change won't happen until July 2023 at the earliest.
Newton tells News 10 they are also looking to streamline Vigo County’s court system. They want to call them “circuit courts” rather than “superior courts.” He hopes the change will relieve confusion when it comes to where and how things should be filed.