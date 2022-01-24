Vigo County's sheriff takes on vice president position at Indiana Sheriff's Youth Ranch

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse will support the Indiana Sheriff's Youth Ranch as a vice president.
The founder says Plasse will help ramp up construction and operations.
The 62-acre ranch is in Clay County.
It serves as a training retreat for future law enforcement officers, at-risk kids and young victims of crime.
Plasse said COVID-19 delayed fundraising and construction, but he and other ranch officers are ready to move forward.
Up next is work on the cabins, a chapel and recreational features.