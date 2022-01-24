 Skip to main content
Vigo County's sheriff takes on vice president position at Indiana Sheriff's Youth Ranch

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse (File Photo)

 By Chris Essex

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse will support the Indiana Sheriff's Youth Ranch as a vice president.

The founder says Plasse will help ramp up construction and operations.

The 62-acre ranch is in Clay County.

It serves as a training retreat for future law enforcement officers, at-risk kids and young victims of crime.

Plasse said COVID-19 delayed fundraising and construction, but he and other ranch officers are ready to move forward.

Up next is work on the cabins, a chapel and recreational features.

