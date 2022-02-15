 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of Central Indiana

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to Heavy Rain will be possible on Wednesday Night
and Thursday. Rainfall amounts of 2 inches or greater are
possible. This could result in Flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Vigo County's sheriff requests raises for jail staffers

  • 0
Vigo County Jail goes to lockdown as it deals with COVID-19 outbreak

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse has requested pay raises for jail staff members.

Right now, jailers in the county make $18 per hour. Plasse's request would increase that to $22 per hour.

That increases the jail's budget by $564,000.

Plasse recently testified in a deposition in the jail's federal lawsuit. The sheriff said the county has a hard time retaining jailers. He says he believes this is because of the low pay.

He went on to say many leave to work for the federal prisons in Terre Haute or one of the state prisons in the Wabash Valley. Starting pay in one of the state prisons is $19 an hour.

Plasse told us the county council could consider this request next month.

The next hearing for the jail lawsuit is set for April.

