Vigo County's sheriff requests raises for jail staffers

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse has requested pay raises for jail staff members.
Right now, jailers in the county make $18 per hour. Plasse's request would increase that to $22 per hour.
That increases the jail's budget by $564,000.
Plasse recently testified in a deposition in the jail's federal lawsuit. The sheriff said the county has a hard time retaining jailers. He says he believes this is because of the low pay.
He went on to say many leave to work for the federal prisons in Terre Haute or one of the state prisons in the Wabash Valley. Starting pay in one of the state prisons is $19 an hour.
Plasse told us the county council could consider this request next month.
The next hearing for the jail lawsuit is set for April.