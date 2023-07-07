Vigo County's new superintendent wraps up his first week on the job

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County's new superintendent is finishing his first week on the job. Dr. Chris Himsel began working on Monday.
He says he spent this week meeting with staffers and community members. He says so far - he's impressed with the overall attitude of the community.
We asked what Himsel would be focusing on in his new role.
He says right now, the priority is getting students ready for school this fall.
"That may frustrate some people who would like me to be working on some other things, but the reality of it is - the kids are coming in early August whether we're ready for them or not. So we need to make sure we're doing everything possible to be ready,' Himsel said.
Himsel says it'll take time to "nail down" other areas of priority for schools. That process could take until September or October.