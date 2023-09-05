Vigo County's historian talks to News 10 about her new role

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local woman is growing her ability to share Vigo County's history with others.
The Indiana Historical Society named Suzy Quick as Vigo County Historian.
News 10 talked with her Tuesday about the role. County historians are volunteers who promote history, connect people with resources and collaborate with state groups.
Quick is already quite familiar with local history. She is the curator of the Vigo County History Center.
Quick says there are many local people who she'll rely on in her new position.
"Terre Haute has a great community, a whole slew of historians out there. They're really my support team. I couldn't do this if I didn't have them," Quick said.
Quick also serves as secretary on the board of the 12 Points Revitalization.