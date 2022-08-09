Vigo County's got talent - one elementary school custodian shocks the world with his vocals

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central Indiana, southwest Indiana and west central Indiana, including the following counties, in south central Indiana, Lawrence and Monroe. In southwest Indiana, Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin and Sullivan. In west central Indiana, Clay, Owen and Vigo. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A slow moving front will progress through central Indiana this evening and into the overnight. As the front nears south central Indiana, storm motion is likely to decrease leading to an increase chance of prolonged rainfall, and potentially flash flooding in this region. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is expected tonight with a few isolated locations possibly receiving greater than 3 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&