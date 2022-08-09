Vigo County's got talent - one elementary school custodian shocks the world with his vocals

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Mr. Richard Goodall gave a special performance at Monday's Vigo County School Corporation Board of Trustees meeting.
Goodall performed "God Bless America" and Journey's hit "Don't Stop Believing."
Everyone was on their feet enjoying themselves!
However, it's important to note just how much of an impact his impressive vocals have made around the world!
Here's some of the backstory:
Goodall is a custodian at Davis Park Elementary School who doubles as a singer! Recently, he's had quite the rise to stardom, after performing Journey's classic hit "Don't stop believing" for students at a 5th grade graduation.
You may have seen him on TikTok or various news outlets lately. He's even gotten the attention of Journey's former lead singer, Steve Perry.
Goodall says its been a whirl-wind of emotions.
"I just wanted the kids to believe that anything they put their minds to they can accomplish. Especially, the 5th graders when they're moving from elementary school to middle school," Goodall said.
Even with all the attention, he says he's still the same old Mr. Richard.