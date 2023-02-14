Vigo County's clerk requests to head the office of voter registration

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County clerk is asking for some changes when it comes to voter registration.
Right now, the office of voter registration is led by two people, each nominated by their parties.
There is a Republican and Democratic representative.
County Clerk Brad Newman is asking for that office to be his responsibility. If passed, he would serve in a supervisory role over the office.
Newman requested the change at Tuesday's county commissioner's meeting. He says it would help with communication between the offices.
Commissioner Mike Morris says more oversight would increase the number of poll workers the county has.
"We are one of seven counties that has the structure that we have currently. And in order, he feels in order to run a better election, he needs this ordinance passed," Morris said.
The commissioners tabled the request. It is expected to be discussed again at next week's meeting.