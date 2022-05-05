Vigo County's attorney sends letter to Walmart - requests fix for the most infamous pothole in the county

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton.

White River at Elliston and Edwardsport.

.Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over
the next several days, bringing additional flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TO EARLY
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From late Friday night to early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Saturday morning to a crest of 20.2 feet early Sunday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY,
MAY 13...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From Friday evening to Friday, May 13.

* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river
cabins begin to flood.  North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near
West Terre Haute begin to flood.  Flooding closes more county
roads.  Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:30 PM CDT Thursday /2:30 PM EDT Thursday/ the stage was
13.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 20.5 feet early Monday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this evening to a crest of 20.2 feet early Sunday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Vigo County's attorney sends letter to Walmart - requests fix for the most infamous pothole in the county

  • 0
walmart pothole
By Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's a traffic problem that's frustrating many drivers - now Vigo County leaders are working to fix it.

We are talking about the most infamous pothole in town - the one at the stoplight near south Walmart.

The drive is technically privately owned.

Commissioner Chris Switzer says the county and Walmart entered an access and utility agreement in 2004 for that stretch of road.

It says Walmart must keep the easement area in a smooth and usable condition.

The county attorney plans to send a letter to Walmart asking for repairs.

We've reached out to Walmart for a comment, but we haven't heard back.

Switzer hopes to see progress in the next couple of months.

