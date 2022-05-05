Vigo County's attorney sends letter to Walmart - requests fix for the most infamous pothole in the county

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton. White River at Elliston and Edwardsport. .Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over the next several days, bringing additional flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY, MAY 13... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...From Friday evening to Friday, May 13. * IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river cabins begin to flood. North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near West Terre Haute begin to flood. Flooding closes more county roads. Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:30 PM CDT Thursday /2:30 PM EDT Thursday/ the stage was 13.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 20.5 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&