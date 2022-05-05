Vigo County's attorney sends letter to Walmart - requests fix for the most infamous pothole in the county

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's a traffic problem that's frustrating many drivers - now Vigo County leaders are working to fix it.
We are talking about the most infamous pothole in town - the one at the stoplight near south Walmart.
The drive is technically privately owned.
Commissioner Chris Switzer says the county and Walmart entered an access and utility agreement in 2004 for that stretch of road.
It says Walmart must keep the easement area in a smooth and usable condition.
The county attorney plans to send a letter to Walmart asking for repairs.
We've reached out to Walmart for a comment, but we haven't heard back.
Switzer hopes to see progress in the next couple of months.