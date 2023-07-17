Vigo County's 911 dispatch to remain at THPD for now

Vigo County's 911 dispatch will remain at the backup center at the Terre Haute Police Department for now.
Vigo County dispatch dropped several times this month. Lines first went down after severe weather.
Last week, the issues were fixed, but dispatch will remain at its current location for a few more weeks.
"We are exploring an opportunity to get them out of that jail and get them in a temporary location within another vigo county building so they don't have to be at the bottom of that jail any longer," says Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer.