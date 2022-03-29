Vigo County YMCA offering fun events for kids

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Vigo County YMCA is hosting a spring break camp from March 28th to April 1st for kids ages 5 through 12. Parents can sign their kids up for this camp knowing their child is in good hands.
Children can enjoy fun and educational activities from 6 A.M to 6 P.M. Even though the camp already started - you are still able to sign your child up for the remainder of the week.
The Y will also be hosting a summer camp. This runs from the beginning of June to early August. The camp focuses on mind, spiritual, and body health.
Kids will get the chance to swim, play sports, go on fieldtrips and complete fun projects.
The youth director at the YMCA, Cayce Evans, says kids are able to be active, learn something new, and have fun.
"I would encourage parents to sign their kids up for summer camp because it is important to get their kids up moving and keep them playing with other children. Parents need to be able to go to work and have that peace of mind that their kid is safe, secure, having fun, playing with their friends" says Evans.
The Y is also hosting a fun event called, Healthy Kids Day. The day will be filled with fun activities all centered around improving health. A variety of vaccines will be available for kids to receive.
The event will be on April 30th from 9 A.M. to noon at the Vigo County YMCA. You can enter to win a free bicycle, sign your child up for summer camp, and play a round of bingo. The event is free of charge.
"Especially during COVID kids were on technology a lot so it's important for kids to get up get moving, put the technology down, stay active."
Click here to sing your child up for camp.