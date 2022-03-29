Vigo County YMCA offering fun events for kids

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river and
locations in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, and Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.


...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers and
locations in Indiana...Illinois...

White River at Hazleton, Petersburg, and Edwardsport.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Terre Haute, and Montezuma affecting
Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties.


.Lowland flooding continues on portions of the Wabash and White
rivers as a result of multiple rounds of rainfall in recent weeks.
Flooding of State Road 358 continued Monday morning between
Edwardsport and Plainville in Daviess and Knox counties respectively
in southwest Indiana.  A motorist attempting to drive through the
water this past weekend required rescuing.  Flooding on the lower
Wabash River is expected to conclude at the end of this week and on
the White River late Thursday evening. The crest on the Wabash is
near Hutsonville, while the crest on the White is between Petersburg
and Hazleton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EDT Monday was 18.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 7.5 feet Thursday,
April 7.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Vigo County YMCA offering fun events for kids

YMCA

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Vigo County YMCA is hosting a spring break camp from March 28th to April 1st for kids ages 5 through 12. Parents can sign their kids up for this camp knowing their child is in good hands.

Children can enjoy fun and educational activities from 6 A.M to 6 P.M. Even though the camp already started - you are still able to sign your child up for the remainder of the week.

The Y will also be hosting a summer camp. This runs from the beginning of June to early August. The camp focuses on mind, spiritual, and body health.

Kids will get the chance to swim, play sports, go on fieldtrips and complete fun projects.

The youth director at the YMCA, Cayce Evans, says kids are able to be active, learn something new, and have fun.

"I would encourage parents to sign their kids up for summer camp because it is important to get their kids up moving and keep them playing with other children. Parents need to be able to go to work and have that peace of mind that their kid is safe, secure, having fun, playing with their friends" says Evans. 

The Y is also hosting a fun event called, Healthy Kids Day. The day will be filled with fun activities all centered around improving health. A variety of vaccines will be available for kids to receive.

The event will be on April 30th from 9 A.M. to noon at the Vigo County YMCA. You can enter to win a free bicycle, sign your child up for summer camp, and play a round of bingo. The event is free of charge. 

"Especially during COVID kids were on technology a lot so it's important for kids to get up get moving, put the technology down, stay active."

Click here to sing your child up for camp. 

