Vigo County YMCA invites families to start summer off on the right foot

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Now that summer is right around the corner, the Vigo County YMCA is inviting families out to start the season with success!
The YMCA is partnering with Indiana University School of Medicine to host the Healthy Kids Day. This event is free and open to the public. It features fun-filled activities to promote healthy kiddos and families.
You can enjoy this day of fun on April 29th from 1 PM to 4 PM. It's located at Vigo County YMCA in Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute.
You can find more information here.