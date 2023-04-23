 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Vigo County YMCA invites families to start summer off on the right foot

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Now that summer is right around the corner, the Vigo County YMCA is inviting families out to start the season with success!

The YMCA is partnering with Indiana University School of Medicine to host the Healthy Kids Day. This event is free and open to the public. It features fun-filled activities to promote healthy kiddos and families.

You can enjoy this day of fun on April 29th from 1 PM to 4 PM. It's located at Vigo County YMCA in Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute. 

You can find more information here.

