Vigo County YMCA hosts the National Healthy Kids Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Kids got to start the summer season early and on the right foot!
The Vigo County YMCA and the Indiana University School of Medicine hosted the National Healthy Kids Day. The idea was to provide educational activities for kids to learn in a fun, hands-on way.
Kiddos got some goodies from local vendors, watched a police dog demo, and even got to pet llamas and alpacas! They say this is a unique way to teach kids about leading healthy lifestyles.
"Today was just all about teaching the importance of their health, whether that's physically, mentally. Self-care is huge, whether it's a parent, teenager, or child, whatever age. Really it's just the importance of taking care of your own health,” said Cayce Evans, YMCA youth director.
