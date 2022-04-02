Vigo County YMCA hosts indoor triathlon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization is closer to a fundraising goal after Vigo county's first-ever indoor triathlon.
The Vigo County YMCA hosted its "Y Not Tri" on Saturday.
Individuals and teams of three competed in the pool, on treadmills, and on new stationary bikes.
Aside from raising money, the YMCA wants to promote healthy living.
"We do have a handful of new people that have never tried a triathlon before, and that was my goal -- to get people to try new things," health and fitness instructor Macey Elden said.
The money collected through event registration will help the Y provide new programs and equipment.