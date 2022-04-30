Vigo County YMCA Healthy Kids Day 2022

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County YMCA is kicking off the summer camp season with a family-friendly tradition!
Saturday was the Y's annual "Healthy Kids Day."
It is an event that encourages families to set their kids up for a summer of success. Children of all ages enjoyed hand-on activities, a corn-hole tournament, bingo, bike raffles, and prizes!
Mayor Duke Bennett was also in attendance to engage with the community.
Organizers hope to motivate and teach families how to develop healthy routines at home.
"The goals of today are number one: to get kids signed up for our summer camp, and number two: get them up off the couch, off the video games, get them out and moving around...enjoy Terre Haute this summer," Cayce Evans with the Vigo County YMCA said.
It was the 30th year for the event!
If you would like to sign up for the Y's summer camps, we have linked you to that information here.