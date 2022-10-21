Vigo County working to improve Bicentennial Park

VIGO CO., Ind. (WTHI)- Improvements are on the way to Vigo County's Bicentennial Park.
It's all thanks to a $20,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation.
The county parks department plans to begin an invasive species removal. The removal will primarily target plants in the park's tree line. During this time, crews will also remove any extra debris in the area.
Superintendent Adam Grossman said the goal of this removal is to create a clearer trail path. The hope is that visitors will be able to take in more of the area's wetlands.
Grossman said the improvements won't stop there. He said the parks department is waiting on federal approval of a million-dollar grant. That money will go towards adding shelters, additional trails and play areas to the park.
Grossman said the county wants to make the park enjoyable for all. But work needs to be done first.
"Being able to go in here and do the groundwork first," Grossman said. "To really make this a nice place is really important."
Grossman said they hope to remove the invasive species soon.