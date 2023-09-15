Vigo County woman walks away unhurt from single-vehicle rollover crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Lewis, Indiana, woman walked away from a rollover crash in southern Vigo County.
The crash happened around noon on Louisville Road just south of Woodsmall.
When crews arrived, they found the upside-down Chevy Impala, with driver Jeanne Dayhuff trapped inside.
Dayhuff wasn't hurt but couldn't get out of the car. Once firefighters got her out of the car, she was checked out by paramedics and then released.
Dayhuff told police that she was tired and fell asleep behind the wheel. Police said no citations were issued, and drugs or alcohol did not appear to play a part in the crash.