Vigo County woman publishes book on going from city to farm life, hopes to inspire others through faith

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local farmer's wife has officially published a book about farm life.
Susan Hayhurst and Beth Gormong wrote "Growing the Fruit of the Spirit: 100 Devotions for Farm Families".
It talks about their journey from being city girls to becoming farm wives.
Hayhurst says the process taught her a lot.
She says she's hoping to share their stories with others, and spread their faith across the area.
"Over the years it really deepened our faith and we've learned a tremendous amount from learning not to sit on electric fences to learning to drive a tractor for the first time, and also raising our children."
