Vigo County voters say no to the school corporation's request for tax increase

Social media statement from Vote Yes For Vigo County Schools

Vigo County,

Today, we were faced with a decision. A decision that would have allowed us to change the course of our community's future by bringing new and upgraded academic facilities to North, South and West Vigo High Schools. New and upgraded facilities that would have allowed our students, teachers and faculty to utilize spaces that work for them, not against them. Facilities that would have allowed our elementary and middle schools to benefit in the comprehensiveness of this project.

Today, we had the opportunity to reverse our county's declining population, and instead, boost our economic workforce and talent attraction pipeline. Today, we had the opportunity to leave our community and schools better than when we found them over 50 years ago.

We are saddened at the outcome of this election. We are disheartened to lose an opportunity that would have impacted thousands of people for generations to come.

Although the outcome today wasn't anticipated, our community was given the opportunity to dream about our future throughout this process. Students and teachers dreamt about facilities and technologies that catered to better learning and teaching environments. Families dreamt about moving to and staying in Vigo County, and businesses dreamt about the economic vitality that a thriving school system would bring. This opportunity allowed Vigo County to understand that a brighter future is within reach. In a world of constant uncertainly, it has been a true testament to witness the community come together and fight for what we deserve.

Today, as we move forward, we are reminded that our future is in our hands, and it's here.

Thank you to every voter, donor, endorser, activist, and supporter who voted YES for Vigo County and helped us realize this dream was a possibility. This is just one step on our journey towards creating the learning environments that we can all be proud of and that our students, teachers and community deserve.