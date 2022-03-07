Vigo County township cleanups announced

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As people start thinking about spring cleaning, the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District is here to help people living in Vigo County.
The first community cleanup is set for Saturday, March 12. It will take place in Prairieton at the United Methodist Church from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dumpsters will be on site for people to dispose of items. Extra workers will be there to assist with unloading heavy objects.
Executive Director Karrum Nasser says township cleanups are open to anyone living within Vigo County this year. The events aren't limited to residents of the specific township.
Items that will be accepted include household furniture, mattresses, large toys. carpeting/flooring, appliances, yard debris, grills, and miscellaneous rubbish. Residents can not drop off construction debris, building materials, tires, paint, liquid waste, hazards waste, nor flammables.
The annual Tox-Away Day is set for September 10.