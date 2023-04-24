Vigo County to consider voluntary statewide and wind energy standards

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new law will provide an incentive to counties that implement voluntary statewide solar and wind energy standards.
Vigo County is considering the option.
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed Senate Enrolled Act 390 into law on April 20. The law will go into effect July 1.
It states if a city or county adopts the standards, it will get $1 for every megawatt of energy for ten years. The standards include zoning and infrastructure requirements, among others.
The Vigo County Area Plan Commission will hold a public hearing on May 3 to consider the adoption.
The hearing will be at 7 p.m. at the Vigo County Annex. It will be held in the commissioner's conference center.