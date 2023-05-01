Vigo County teachers get ready to take on the Harlem Wizards in the basketball game of the year

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County teachers are gearing up for the game of the year!
Educators from Dixie Bee, Hoosier Prairie, and Riley will be taking on the Harlem Wizards! It's a show-type basketball team that does tricks and slam dunks!
Whitney Steiner is one of the organizers of this event.
She says it's all for a good cause. The donations go toward school improvements.
"We are getting a new speaker system at the school, and we're looking at a new stage curtain -- just all things that the PTO looks at to support the schools," Steiner said.
The game will take place on May 8 at 6:30 p.m.
Players will meet at the Terre Haute South High School gym -- including Sports 10's very own Rick Semmler!
If you're interested in attending just visit the Harlem Wizards website, or visit the Hoosier Prairie Facebook page to purchase tickets.