Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GUSTY CONDITIONS TOMORROW...

Gusty winds will develop tomorrow afternoon. Expect winds out of
the west sustained at 15 to 25 MPH with frequent gusts of 30 to 40
MPH. Isolated higher gusts will be possible, and the strongest
winds will be more likely the further south you are.

These winds will cause unsecured outdoor objects to be blown
about, and may cause driving difficulties for high profile
vehicles.

Vigo County teachers get ready to take on the Harlem Wizards in the basketball game of the year

  • Updated
  • 0

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County teachers are gearing up for the game of the year!

Educators from Dixie Bee, Hoosier Prairie, and Riley will be taking on the Harlem Wizards! It's a show-type basketball team that does tricks and slam dunks!

Whitney Steiner is one of the organizers of this event.

She says it's all for a good cause. The donations go toward school improvements.

"We are getting a new speaker system at the school, and we're looking at a new stage curtain -- just all things that the PTO looks at to support the schools," Steiner said.

The game will take place on May 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Players will meet at the Terre Haute South High School gym -- including Sports 10's very own Rick Semmler!

If you're interested in attending just visit the Harlem Wizards website, or visit the Hoosier Prairie Facebook page to purchase tickets.

