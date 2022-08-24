Vigo County teachers are awarded new mini-grants to help students thrive this school year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A total of nearly $88,000 worth of grant money is going back to Vigo County teachers.
On Wednesday, the Vigo County Education Foundation awarded 147 classroom mini-grants to dozens of teachers.
The grants will go toward dozens of different new, innovative, and creative learning opportunities. This includes things like new after-school clubs, enriching science programs, foreign language activities, and more.
These new learning opportunities will be seen from the pre-K level all the way up through high school.
The overall hope is to have a profound impact on all students in the district.
"Our children are our future," Jane Nichols, the Executive Director of the Vigo County Education Foundation, said. "They are bright. They have great possibilities and they deserve every opportunity that we can give them. We need to give our teachers the support to let them bring their creative ideas to help each child be successful."
The foundation says much of this year's grant money came directly from the local community including local organizations, residents, and even teachers too.