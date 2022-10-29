Vigo County takes part in National Drug Take Back Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Drug Free Vigo County is stepping up to educate the community on national Drug Take Back day. At the event, members of the community could bring forms of medications and narcotics to be disposed of correctly.
Drug Free Vigo County is a community based coalition dedicated to educating the community about alcohol and other drug programs. They also initiate, coordinate, and implement comprehensive local plans and needs.
Chances and Services for Youth, also known and CASY, has been active with the coalition since its inception.
Kandace Brown, coordinator for Drug Free Vigo County, spoke on what happens on days like this.
"You know, the medicine cabinets get full, and they bring expired aspirin to, you know, narcotics," she said. "Medications that their loved ones used."
Brown has coordinated these events for the last five years. She explained that they collect an average of 50 to 75 pounds of prescription drugs.
While it is an event made to clear room in the medicine cabinets, it can also serve as a final goodbye to lost loved ones.
"So, the people that show up with their medications often times were care givers," Brown said. "So this is their last connection to the care giving process, so they can share their stories with us."
Brown mentioned that while the drop-off process can be an emotional one, it is all to prevent the medications from falling into the wrong hands.
"You know, these medications in the wrong hands...that's dangerous for kids," she said. "So teaching your community the best way to destroy your medications, to keep their medications locked up, and reducing the risk in their homes and in their community."
If you are interested in volunteering contact Drug Free Vigo County or Chances and Services for Youth of Vigo County.