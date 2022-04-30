Vigo County students participate in Mania in the Middle event

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Middle School Students got the chance to showcase some of their work on Saturday!
It was at the Mania in the Middle event at the Meadows Shopping Center in Terre Haute!
Each grade level was challenged with a different assignment!
The 6th graders built scale model homes.
The 7th graders designed and built cars.
The event also featured a VEX robotic competition -- where the 8th graders had three hours to build their robots.
Organizers say it teaches students important skills such as problem-solving and teamwork.
"They are important for their future success and success in the workforce, and that's what we're building toward. We want every young child to become a successful and productive employee someday," career and technical education director Doug Dillion said.
Approximately 150 students participated. It was the first year for the event!