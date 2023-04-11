Vigo County students go to work on building planter boxes

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at West Vigo are embracing spring.
High schoolers worked hard building planter boxes in their career and technical education classes.
The class hopes to show students different opportunities for careers.
One teacher said he believes it opens doors to different opportunities after graduation. He also says he thinks hands-on learning is good for his students.
"Kids enjoy coming to our class. They're not sitting at a desk, looking at a textbook every day. They're up and around. They're using their hands, being creative, and they're really enjoying it," Teacher David Basan said.
Basan's students are also working on a big project-- to build a trailer to showcase other projects in the community.