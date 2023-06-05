Vigo County students get ready for the stage in performing arts workshop

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some local students are showcasing their creativity while on summer vacation.
The Vigo County School Corporation is hosting a performing arts workshop; at the end, students will perform a musical.
It's called "Groovy." The piece is about a 1960s music festival.
One group of students is working on set design. Others are learning the instrumentals and vocals for the performance.
Teachers say this is a chance to get experiences they might not otherwise have.
"Trying to get them out of their comfort zone is probably the biggest challenge, especially because of the number of kids who have never really done this," Kyle Mcardell, the workshop director, said.
There are about 40 students in this year's program. They range from 6th grade through high school.
Their show will take place on June 23.