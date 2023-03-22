Vigo County students get leadership skills in CEO program

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Indiana, along and south of I-70. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches between Thursday evening and Saturday morning can be expected within most of the watch area. Locally higher amounts are possible in areas that receive training thunderstorms. Greatest concern for high rain rates and therefor flooding will be Thursday and Friday night. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&