Vigo County students get leadership skills in CEO program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A program that is new to the area is teaching local students business and leadership skills.
CEO stands for Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities. It's a hands-on business experience for Vigo County high school juniors and seniors, starting with incoming students in the upcoming fall semester.
The CEO class meets five days a week for 90 minutes a day and is a year-long, two-credit high school course. They will learn about communication, time management, and business planning. The program aims to get students out of the classroom and into the business world.
The program initially started in the Effingham, Illinois area. Applications are being accepted now online.