Vigo County Solid Waste Management District to host county clean-up event next weekend

  • Updated
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The warmer weather may have you cleaning up your own place.

The Vigo County Solid Waste Management District will be hosting a county clean-up next weekend.

On Saturday, May 13, there will be dumpsters available at the Burnett Volunteer Fire Department.

The address is 7855 East Devonald Avenue.

You can drop off items from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. It will be open to all Vigo County residents.

We previously reported this event would happen on May 6. Again, this event is on May 13.

