Vigo County Solid Waste Management District hosts E-waste and TV Amnesty Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People from Vigo County were able to recycle anything with an electrical cord for free today.
Vigo County Solid Waste Management partnered with Terre Haute and Duke Energy to host the E-waste and TV Amnesty Day.
Duke Energy provided a $5,000 grant to help with this free opportunity for residents. People brought in items like TV's, monitors, and speakers found on sides of streets, or just being unused.
Officials were happy to see people working to keep the community clean.
"I just want to say thank you to the people that's bringing these items in, because these are recycled and put away properly. It's easy for us to be here as volunteers and do all this, but it's great to see these lines of people," said Rick Burger, district manager for Duke Energy.
The next E-waste and TV Amnesty Day will be on September 23, 2023 from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM.