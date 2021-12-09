Vigo County Sheriffs working with Vigo County Schools after threats to Terre Haute South, Honey Creek Middle School

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two threats were made Thursday toward one Vigo County high school and a middle school.
Sheriff John Plasse told News 10 this evening they are working with Terre Haute South Vigo High School and Honey Creek Middle School after threats were made toward both schools.
The Vigo County School Corporation tells us the two are unrelated.
At Terre Haute South, the school was put on lockout until dismissal.
This came after a threat made from an individual in the commuity.
They say while the school was on lockout, law enforcement investigated this threat.
Following the threats, they say they had "heightened security for the remainder of the afternoon and at dismissal."
At Honey Creek Middle School, Vigo County schools gave us a statement saying, "We are aware of threatening comments made by a student at honey creek middle school today. While we cannot comment on the individual student discipline, we are working with law enforcment to prioritize the safety of students and staff."
Just before 3:00 pm Thursday was when that message was sent to News 10. The school corporation said there was no credible threat at the time.
While the Vigo County Sheriff's office is working on the incident, they said at the time, they are leaving comments to the school corporation.