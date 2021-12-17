Vigo County Sheriff's Office to step up patrols over holidays

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is working to keep you safe this holiday season.
Deputies will be working extra patrols, trying to find dangerous drivers. The holiday season typically comes with an increase in distracted or aggressive drivers.
The majority of accidents could be prevented.
Sheriff John Plasse said being patient can help prevent an unnecessary tragedy.
"Your family would much rather you be late to an event than rush, get in an accident and not make it there and perhaps lose your life doing so. So if you can take extra time to dop that, take extra time and get there safe," Plasse said.
He told us 11 Indiana drivers had been killed in alcohol-related crashes this year.