Vigo County Sheriff's Office requests wage increase for some workers

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - At Wednesday night's Vigo County Council Sunshine meeting, the sheriff's office submitted a request for a wage increase for some of its workers.
The office is asking for more money for its building security division. Leaders are requesting those workers be paid on the same scale as correctional staff.
Sheriff's office officials also asked for part-time and full-time employees to be paid the same hourly rate. They say there's no valid reason for the difference.
They argued it's difficult to find part-time help at the current rate. The sheriff's office says, that together, those increases would total just under $60,000.
The council will vote on the request at a later time.