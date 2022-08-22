 Skip to main content
Vigo County Sheriff's office releases more information on shootings

Willow Crossing shooting
By Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A shooting investigation is underway in southwestern Vigo County.

At around 10:40 Sunday night, The Vigo County Sheriff's Office received a call about shots fired at 7968 Sweetwater Court at Willow Crossing Apartments.

This was formerly known as Garden Quarter.

Sheriff's officials say three victims were found shot inside an apartment.

All three were transported to local hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Officers say two victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

One victim sustained serious injuries.

We're told this is believed to be an isolated incident.

No arrests have been made.

