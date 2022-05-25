Vigo County Sheriff's office recognizes deputy at banquet

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Wednesday night, the Vigo County Sheriff's Office recognized its employees for their service to the community.
The second annual Vigo County Sheriff Deputies' Recognition and Commendation Dinner took place at the Idle Creek Banquet Center.
Employees were recognized for their years of service, bravery and protection of the county's residents.
Awards went out to deputies for the 2020/2021 year. They included the Sheriff's Valor Awards, Life Saving Awards and Sheriff's commendation awards.
Leaders say it's so important to recognize those who keep the county safe.
"This is just an opportunity to thank the ones that have been in an incident or have performed above and beyond so we can show the recognition of a job well done," Sheriff John Plasse said.
First Financial Bank put on the awards. A complete list of award recipients is below:
Vigo County Sheriff's Office Award Recipients
Retirees: Lt Michael Anderson, Detective Paul Hartzler, Jail Officers Joanne Baker and Jim Lewzader
Norman L. Lowery Award: Deputy Joe Kenworthy
This award presented by Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, in recognition of First Financial Bank Chairman, CEO and President, Norman L. Lowery for his long-time financial support of law enforcement and emergency medical responders as they honor their peers.
2020 and 2021 Sheriff's Valor Awards: Deputies Lt Brent Hall; Sgt Drew Stangle, Deputies Elias Donker, Dayton Huebner, David Ewing, Jon Silver, Derek Dehart; ISP Matt Ames; West Terre Haute Chief Bill Bark and West Terre Haute Sgt Ryan Martin.
2020 and 2021 Life Saving Awards: Lt Brent Hall; Sgt Khris Morris; Deputies Jeff Bell, Jon Silver, Matt Barts, Donald Lark and Charlie Cummins
2020 and 2021 Sheriffs Commendation Awards: Sgts Ryan Hartleroad, Mike Ellsworth, Drew Stangle, and Khris Morris; Deputies Cogan McClain, Bernie McGee, Robert Decker, Zach Belfi, Chris Hawkins and John Davis.
Receiving Awards for Years of Service
Merit Deputies:
25 years: Lt John Moats
20 years: Captain Charley Funk; Det Sgt Jim Palmer; Deputy Jeff Bell; Correctional Officer Joanne Baker
15 years: Det Larry Hopper
10 years: Det Sgt Jason Fischer; Sgt Drew Stangle; Det Kevin Murphy; Deputies Matt Barts and Tedi Funk; Correctional Officers Chad Taylor and John Burns
5 years: Dets Chase St John and Josh Cary; Correctional Officers Stephanie Edwardson, Jim Lewzader and John Childs.
Serving on the Vigo County Sheriff's Awards and Recognition Committee are Sergeant John Newman, Chairman, Deputies John Davis, David Ewing, Bernie McGee, Khris Morris, Det Ron Steiner, Lt Casey Lee, Sgt Tom Little.
