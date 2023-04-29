Vigo County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating this endagered woman

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Department needs your help finding an endangered woman.
The missing person report on Shaylee Argensiano came out at around 7:40 P.M. Saturday night. Argensiano is a 30 year-old white female, with red hair and blue eyes. Officials say she suffers from diabetes and mental illness.
She went missing from a group home on Audrey Avenue at around 6:00 P.M. Saturday evening.
Officials say she may be trying to get to Greenwood, Indiana.
If you have any information, call the Vigo County Sheriff's Office at 812-232-3801.