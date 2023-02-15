Vigo County Sheriff's Office investigating Tuesday night shooting, one person dead

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting.
Just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, Vigo County Central Dispatch received a call in reference to shots fired at 3762 East Ashland Drive in Terre Haute.
According to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, police found a deceased man with a gun shot.
Investigators are waiting for an autopsy to be completed. They are still putting together what happened leading up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.
The victim’s name will be released at a later time.