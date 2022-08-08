Vigo County sees an increase of refugee students as school year is set to begin

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students across Vigo County will start school this Thursday.
This year, they'll be joined by a group of students from around the world.
Faculty at Vigo County high schools say there's an increase in refugee enrollment.
Students from Afghanistan, Russia, and Ukraine are seeking an education right here in the Wabash Valley.
We spoke with Matthew McClendon, the director of the diversity, civility, and international exchange program.
He explains what the new students will experience while in the county.
"I think it is about opportunity - an opportunity to have a fair shot at the American dream now that they are here. So them going through the classrooms, clubs, sports, friends, and socializing, I think they encompass the whole experience," McClendon said.
McClendon encourages other refugee students to seek an education while here.