...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south and west central Indiana, including the
following counties, Lawrence, Monroe, Daviess, Greene, Knox,
Martin, Sullivan, Clay, Owen and Vigo.

* WHEN...From 8 PM EDT this evening through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Extensive street flooding is also possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A slow moving front will progress through central Indiana
this evening. As the front nears south central Indiana, storm
motion is likely to decrease leading to an increase chance of
prolonged rainfall, and therefor flash flooding in this
region. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is expected
tonight with a few isolated locations possibly receiving
greater than 3 inches.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Vigo County sees an increase of refugee students as school year is set to begin

  Updated
  • 0
Classroom

WTHI File Photo 

 By Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students across Vigo County will start school this Thursday.

This year, they'll be joined by a group of students from around the world.

Faculty at Vigo County high schools say there's an increase in refugee enrollment.

Students from Afghanistan, Russia, and Ukraine are seeking an education right here in the Wabash Valley.

We spoke with Matthew McClendon, the director of the diversity, civility, and international exchange program.

He explains what the new students will experience while in the county.

"I think it is about opportunity - an opportunity to have a fair shot at the American dream now that they are here. So them going through the classrooms, clubs, sports, friends, and socializing, I think they encompass the whole experience," McClendon said.

McClendon encourages other refugee students to seek an education while here.

