Vigo County schools will change how it handles close contact with COVID-19 - here's there letter parents received

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation is changing how it handles close contact with COVID-19.
Parents were notified of the change on Tuesday.
Students and staff who were in close contact with a COVID-positive person will be notified by an updated proximity letter.
The school corporation urges staff and students to stay home if they are experiencing symptoms. Those who test positive are required to isolate.
See the full letter from the school corporation below:
"As the Vigo County School Corporation responds to changing conditions regarding COVID-19 test turnaround times, shortened quarantine protocols, and large volumes of cases, we are revising our notification process for close contacts of positive cases at school, in collaboration with the Vigo County Health Department. These changes will continue to allow us to track positive cases in a timely manner.
Students and staff who were in contact with a positive case at school will be notified via an updated proximity letter. As a reminder, if you experience symptoms, you are asked to stay home until those symptoms are resolved and to get tested as a precaution. Those who test positive for COVID-19 are required to isolate per guidelines established by the Indiana State Department of Health, while close contacts in the home must quarantine. Thank you for your continued efforts in following this guidance and in monitoring symptoms.
During this period of high community spread, the Vigo County School Corporation will continue to rely on mitigation efforts. We appreciate your partnership as we focus on delivering in-person education for our students. As our community navigates a surge in COVID-19 cases, our district will also continue to monitor the impact on our schools through consultation with the VCSC COVID-19 Task Force, the Vigo County Health Department, and community healthcare leaders."